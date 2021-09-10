Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, Union minister gives back

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat never said that women should only do household chores. "Our government has the highest number of women ministers and we are constantly working for their empowerment. It has always been our priority. We are working on providing them with the best education, healthcare and nutrition," the union minister said. Not only Digvijaya Singh, but the Union minister also put Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti in the same bracket and said these politicians are standing with the Taliban.

"Digvijay Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti are standing with the Taliban. Do they agree with the Taliban's thoughts on women? If no, they should protest against it openly," the Union minister said.

What began the present controversy is Digvijaya Singh's comment on Twitter where he shared an old video of Mohan Bhagwat saying that women should restrict themselves to doing household chores, according to the theory of social contract. The video dates back to 2013.

"Does Taliban and RSS have a similarity of views on working women? Looks like it, unless Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Taliban change their views," Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

The former Madhya Pradesh minister also took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath by sharing an old article on Adityanath's view of women that he had shared on his blog. There Yogi Adityanath wrote women require protection and should not be allowed independence. The article on his blog was later deleted but news clippings on the same were doing the rounds in the recent past. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too shared the same clipping and wrote, " Looks like you don’t need a beard & turban to think like the Taliban! Are female BJP voters in UP truly willing to be represented by this CM?"

What did Mehbooba Mufti say?

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that if the Taliban want to govern Afghanistan, then they will have to follow the true Sharia law. Her comment was twisted deliberately and was interpreted as support to the Taliban, she said. "Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through dos & don'ts, dress codes etc." she tweeted later.

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah hoped that the Taliban deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in Afghanistan. His party slammed attempts of interpreting this comment as "support" to the Taliban.

