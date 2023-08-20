News / India News / Digvijaya Singh explains 'Nuh-like riots in MP' remark: ‘When BJP starts losing’

Digvijaya Singh explains 'Nuh-like riots in MP' remark: ‘When BJP starts losing’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 20, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Digvijaya Singh recently said if the Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, Bajrang Dal won't be banned because there might be some good people there.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said he had information that the BJP was trying to create Nuh-like riots in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections. The former chief minister's statement created a row amid the ongoing Bajrang Dal controversy in the poll-bound state. Last month, a communal clash broke out in Haryana's Nuh in which at least six people including two home guards and a mosque cleric were killed after a Bajrang Dal procession was attacked by the Muslims. Faridabad-based cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was the only high-profile arrest in the case -- who was present at the spot during the communal clash.

Digvijiaya Singh said he had specific information that nuh-like violence likely to be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections. (PTI)
"Whenever the BJP starts losing, it uses its only weapon Hindu-Muslim, Hindustan-Pakistan. I appeal to all my MP brothers and sisters to maintain peace in the state. Religion is the path of faith, not politics," Digvijaya Singh tweeted explaining his remark made at `Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers by the party's legal cell in Bhopal.

Recently, Digvijaya Singh said the Congress won't ban the Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh if it comes to power -- unlike Karnataka. There might be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well, Digvijaya Singh said. The stance was seen like a balancing act by the Congress in the poll-bound state where the party is preparing for a stiff resistance to the BJP riding on the anti-incumbency factor. “I was a Hindu, I am a Hindu and will remain a Hindu. I follow the Hindu religion and I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma. I am a better Hindu than that of all the BJP leaders...The country of India belongs to everyone- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should stop dividing the nation. Do establish peace in the country, it will progress only through peace..." DigviJaya Singh said.

To this, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said nobody can think of banning Bajrang Dal, a nationalist organisation. Someone's (Digvijaya Singh's) eye flu is getting cured now, Mishra said.

