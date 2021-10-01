Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, Shah for support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra
india news

Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, Shah for support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra

Singh said Shah was then busy with the Gujarat election but ensured the former did not face any hardship.
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File photo)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Union home minister Amit Shah for their support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra in 2017.

“...(During the yatra) we reached Gujarat in the night at about 10 pm. It was a hilly area, with no road ahead, and no facility to stay. Surprisingly, a forest official came to help us. I asked him why he came to help me. He then informed me that Amit Shah had asked him to take care of us,” said Singh at the launch of his book on the yatra on Thursday. “We were provided good food and accommodation to rest. They also provided help for travel to other places.”

Singh said Shah was then busy with the Gujarat election but ensured the former did not face any hardship. “Amit Shah showed how political opponents should behave while discharging their political duties. I had never met Amit Shah in person, but I extended my gratitude.” He added RSS workers would come to ask about his well-being and also provide them food and lodging. “Once in Gujarat, an RSS worker arranged our stay in a Dharmshala. I asked him why you are helping me. He told me that senior leaders of RSS had asked them to ensure that I will not face any hardship.”

