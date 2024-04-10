‘Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan’: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma sparked a controversy on Tuesday with his statement that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan after the latter's defeat in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Singh strongly objected to Sharma's remark and said his legal team was assessing the statement. Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said his legal team was assessing BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's statement.

What did Rameshwar Sharma say against Digvijaya Singh?

Sharma was speaking to reporters in Biora on Monday when he made the remark.

"BJP workers have reiterated their resolve to ensure the victory of the party candidate (Rodmal Nagar) by more than one lakh votes in the Biora assembly segment (part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat), and we will win the Lok Sabha seat by more than eight lakh votes," Sharma said, PTI reported.

He further added, “The `Raja' (Singh) who is roaming here will be sent packing in such a manner that he will not get a place in Hindustan but in Islamabad or Lahore as his fans no longer exist in Madhya Pradesh and the country, but they exist across the border. They both like each other.”

Reacting to Sharma's statement, the Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said: “I don't want to talk anything new about it. They don't have any issues other than this. The statement is being examined by my lawyers and they will take action accordingly.”

Digvijaya Singh's electoral battle from Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency

Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency against BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar.

In the 2019 Indian general election, he contested the Lok Sabha seat in the Bhopal constituency but was defeated by Pragya Singh Thakur. However, from Rajgarh's seat, Singh had won in 1984 and 1991.

Meanwhile, Nagar clinched victory in the seat during the 2014 and 2019 elections and has been nominated again by the BJP.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated to happen in four phases out of seven, on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Rajgarh will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, alongside seven other parliamentary seats in the state.