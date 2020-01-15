Dilip Ghosh stands by ‘shot like dogs’ comment, says it was for the country

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:00 IST

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is facing flak from various quarters, even his own partymen, for saying that anti-CAA protesters “were shot like dogs” in BJP-ruled states, Wednesday stood by his comment and said he is not bothered about the criticism.

Ghosh said that whatever he has said is for the country.

Slamming his critics, the BJP leader said those who are castigating him had themselves opened fire on protesters on various ocassions.

“I stick to my comments. I am not bothered about the criticism. Whatever I have said is in favour of the country.

The TMC and Congress is criticising me. They too have opened fire on protesters on various ocassion,” he said.

Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark at a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday that “anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states”, provoking criticism from political rivals as well as his own partymen.

He had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “not opening fire and ordering lathi charge” on those who had destroyed public property during the anti-CAA protests in the state in December.

“Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs,” he had said.

Banerjee had on Monday deplored the comment and had said the state police will not fire on agitators.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, known for making off-the- cuff remarks, had said that it was Ghosh who should be shot dead by the central government for the offence.

Union minister Babul Supriyo had termed Ghosh’s comment as “irresponsible”.

“BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DilipGhosh may hv said It is a figment of his imagination & BJP Govts in UP, Assam have NEVER EVERresorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever...,” he had tweeted.

Asked whether he is ready to continue as the state party president for a second term, Ghosh said he has filed the nomination and will do whatever the party asks him to do.

Ghosh was appointed as state BJP president in December 2015.