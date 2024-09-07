 Dimple Yadav meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: ‘We support cause of Tibet’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Dimple Yadav meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: ‘We support cause of Tibet’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 07, 2024 04:34 PM IST

'I have come here with a spiritual purpose. His Highness Dalai Lama is here today for his 'darshan'. So, I came to visit him," the Samajwadi Party MP said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Saturday met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. She also visited the main Tibetan temple in the city.

The Dalai Lama and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.(ANI/PTI)
The Dalai Lama and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.(ANI/PTI)

Interacting with media persons after the visit, Dimple Yadav also tendered support for the cause of Tibet.

“I have come here with a spiritual purpose. His Highness Dalai Lama is here today for his 'darshan'. So, I came to visit him," the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri said. “We support the cause of Tibet.”

The Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala on September 28 after undergoing a knee replacement surgery in the United States. The 89-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers outside the Gaggal airport in Kangra.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also visited Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh on Friday to meet the Dalai Lama.

The chief minister participated in the special prayers organised by the people of Tawang for the long life of the Dalai Lama. The five-day prayers began on September 3 and will conclude on September 7.

Also Read | US reiterates need for direct talks between Dalai Lama and China

“His health has improved a lot. So, we also pray for the long life of His Holiness. This morning, I had a very good discussion with His Holiness. The people of Arunachal Pradesh share a very good relation with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama,” he said, according to ANI.

“So, on behalf of people of the state, I have invited him to visit Arunachal Pradesh as and when he feels so. He was kind enough to accept the invitation on behalf of the people and in coming days, he will definitely be visiting Arunachal Pradesh.”

‘Democracy day’ in Dharamshala


Last week, Tibetans-in-exile commemorated the 64th anniversary of 'Democracy Day' in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh September 2.

The day marks the inception of the Tibetan democratic system in exile. On this day, the Tibetan parliament-in-exile was established in 1960 following the arrival of the Dalai Lama and 80,000 Tibetans in exile in Dharamshala.

Also Read | Dharamshala’s Tibetan tide ebbs, arrivals fall steeply amid China’s strict border vigil

Last year also, Tibetans-in-exile celebrated the 63rd anniversary of Democracy Day in Dharamshala, where leaders of the exiled Tibetan Government, including Tibetan parliamentarians and other dignitaries, gathered at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang in the north Indian hill town Dharmashala.

 

 

 

India News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
