Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after knee surgery in US

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala on Wednesday after undergoing a knee replacement surgery in the United States. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives at the Kangra Airport as he returns from US, in Dharamshala. (PTI)

The 89-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Gaggal airport and many were seen beating drums and performing traditional dances.

Hundreds thronged the streets leading up to the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj to greet the Dalai Lama. Tibetan and Buddhist flags adorned poles and railings in McLeodganj as the Tibetan spiritual leader moved towards his official residence.

The 14th Dalai Lama left his official residence in Dharamshala on June 21 for the United States where he underwent knee surgery on June 28 and was discharged from the hospital on June 29. He departed for New York after completing a six-week recovery period at the Nappi Farmhouse in Syracuse, New York.

Before his arrival in India on August 22, members of the Tibetan community of North America offered a prayer for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s long life at the UBS Arena in New York City. Following this, during a brief stopover in Zurich, Switzerland, the Tibetan community offered another long life prayer at the Hallenstadion on August 25.

Born as Tenzin Gyatso on July 6, 1935, in a humble farming family at Taktser village in the Amdo province of China-occupied Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama’s life has been one of extraordinary resilience. Following the unsuccessful uprising against the Chinese occupation in 1959, the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, where he set up the government-in-exile in Dharamsala, and became the global face of the struggle.