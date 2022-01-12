Cold wave in north India, dip in Delhi temperature and rain in eastern areas over next few days: IMD

Several parts of north India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are battling the extreme cold wave conditions, while those in other parts of the country are bracing for heavy rainfall starting today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Arunachal Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness heavy downpours during the day, the IMD further said.

Heavy rainfaill has also been forecast for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra are expected to witness isolated and scattered rainfall, respectively.

Several southern states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will also receive rainfall, according to IMD. Telangana has been forecasted to see fairly widespread rainfall by the Met department, while isolated downpours will happen over Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh will receive scattered rainfall, the IMD said.

Although a majority of the north Indian states and Gujarat in the western side of the country will remain dry, the Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall over and in adjoining areas of Kurukshetra in Haryana, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh during the next hour on Wednesday (January 12).

On Tuesday, the IMD sounded an orange alert in Odisha that remains in place today as well. In Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, a yellow alert was issued till January 13. Notably, orange alert signifies "extremely bad weather" while yellow means "severely bad weather" existing for several days.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani told Hindustan Times on Tuesday that minimum temperature in Delhi has once again started dropping, and could reach six degrees Celsius by Saturday. He added that fresh spells of snowfall in the mountains will trigger a drop in minimum temperature in the national capital though cold wave conditions are “unlikely this week.”

This morning, Delhi recorded a temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, up from Tuesday's minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD bulletin. On Tuesday, maximum temperatures were "markedly below normal (-5.0 degrees or less) at most places in west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, at few places in Haryana, Chandigarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, and at isolated places in Odisha.

The Met department has forecasted cold wave conditions in northeast Rajasthan between January 12 and 14, and in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 13 and 14. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over the next four to five days till January 16. Similar fog predictions have been made for north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh for January 12 and 13.