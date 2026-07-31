The Delhi University Executive Council has approved direct admissions to four-year undergraduate (FYUG) and PhD programs under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

Direct PhD entry now in Delhi University for four-year under graduates, but these are the conditions

The Executive Council (EC) approved amendments to the PhD ordinance, allowing students who have completed four-year UG programmes to pursue doctoral studies directly. A council member clarified that students must meet certain criteria to be eligible for direct admission to the PhD programme.

What are the eligibility conditions to apply

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The eligibility criteria for direct admission from a four-year undergraduate program to the PhD program are provided here.

1. Students who want to apply for direct admission should have completed their four-year undergraduate program.

2. The overall CGPA should be over 7.5. Students who have scored 7.5 or above will only be eligible to apply for direct admission to the PhD.

3. The student's UG research project/dissertation must be published in a Scopus-indexed journal (citation databases for peer-reviewed literature journals), making research publication a mandatory eligibility criterion.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. The eligible students will pursue their PhD under the supervision of the same faculty member who guided their undergraduate dissertation, as per the approved proposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. The eligible students will pursue their PhD under the supervision of the same faculty member who guided their undergraduate dissertation, as per the approved proposal. {{/usCountry}}

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However, executive council member Aman Kumar said there is no clear policy yet on whether students will pursue their PhD at the college they studied in or in the department of their subject. Additionally, students who take this route will not be able to take the NET exam, as a postgraduate degree is required.

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While opposing the proposal, another EC member, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, said that admitting students to PhD programmes without any interview or entrance test would mean that there is no credible method to ensure that the student’s research would be academically viable and valid according to the PhD standards.

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Apart from this, EC approved a 'semester away program' for undergraduate students in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions. The Council has also approved the university's annual accounts for 2025-26, as well as accounts relating to its halls and hostels, the Provident Fund, and the National Pension System.

EC has also approved the launch of a one-year postgraduate (PG) program at DU's School of Open Learning in five subjects, including MA Hindi, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit, and MCom.

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Further, it has approved the recommendations to make ad-hoc teachers appointed through due process eligible for pay protection. “Under these recommendations, requests for pay protection will be considered for teachers appointed on a regular basis in various colleges/universities who had previously served in temporary positions, provided their earlier appointments were made through due process and prescribed rules,” read a statement issued by DU regarding the EC meeting.

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A “Group Insurance Scheme” to provide social security benefits to dependents of DU employees, including contractual staff, has also been approved by the EC, among other measures.