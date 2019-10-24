Director Sreekumar Menon booked after actor Manju Warrier’s complaint

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 07:44 IST

A day after Malayalam actor Manju Warrier filed a complaint with the state police chief Loknath Behera, Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against film director Sreekumar Menon. A special team has been floated under the crime branch deputy superintendent of police in Thrissur to investigate the case.

“After going through her compliant we came to a conclusion that it needs more investigation. So a case was registered in Thrissur East police station and crime branch DySP C D Sreeniwasan will investigate it,” said DGP Loknath Behera.

Police said the case was registered under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (word, gesture or act intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and other sections of the IPC. Police will record the statement of Manju in a couple of days and summon Menon for questioning later.

In her complaint, Manju has accused the director of having abused her verbally on the sets of a movie and said his behaviour caused extreme mental distress and trouble to her. She also said she faced threats to her life. She also accused Menon of orchestrating a social media campaign “to defame her and hound her out of the industry”. The two were said to be very close and engaged in some business ventures. They reportedly had a falling out after the release of the movie “Odiyan” directed by Menon.

After she filed the complaint, Menon took to social media and alleged that Manju had forgotten all hardships and good things that he had done for her. He said he came to know about the complaint through media and he will co-operate with the investigation.

After Manju’s divorce with actor Dileep, it was Menon who gave a break to her in his short films and advertisements. Manju has also filed a complaint with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, seeking its intervention into the issue.

He first husband Dileep is embroiled in an alleged sexual assault case.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 07:43 IST