Disabled passenger thrown off moving train in Gujarat after quarrel over reserved coach; one arrested

A physically disabled man died on Wednesday after he was thrown out of a moving train by two other passengers near Jamnagar in Gujarat following an argument over the duo using the compartment reserved for disabled people, railway police told PTI. A disabled passenger was thrown off a moving train near Jamnagar in Gujarat.(Representative image/AFP)

Also Read: SC gives National Medical Commission 2 months to revise guidelines for disabled

On Thursday, the Jamnagar railway police arrested one of the accused, identified as Haji Ayyub Kachhadia. A search is underway for co-accused Saddam Kachhadia.

Also Read: Man pushed to death from moving train after seat dispute, two arrested in Bengaluru: Report

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Hitesh Mistry, was found dead near Gulabnagar railway over-bridge near Jamnagar.

Mistry was a resident of Vadodara and was returning home from Porbandar via the Saurashtra Express on Tuesday night, along with a friend who was also disabled.

How did the man get thrown off the train?

Mistry and his friend were travelling in the compartment reserved for disabled ('divyang') people, stated police inspector Bharti Vegda.

“Between Porbandar and Jamnagar, the accused duo entered the special coach. When Mistry objected, they quarreled with him, thrashed him, and then pushed him off the train before Hapa station, resulting in his death,” Vegda added.

Also Read: Supreme Court directs states, UTs to ensure obstruction-free, disabled-friendly footpaths

Mistry's friend had gotten down at the Jamnagar station to seek help, however, since the train started moving before he could find the police, he boarded another compartment.

When he got down at the Hapa station and returned to the special coach, his friend Hitesh and the accused duo, were nowhere to be seen. He alerted the police, who found Mistry's body soon after.

In February, another passenger was thrown out of a moving train leading to his death in Bengaluru. The victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was traveling in the general compartment when he got into a dispute over seating space.

The suspects, identified as S Devappa (45), a gardener, and H Peerappa (31), a painter, both from Sedam in Kalaburagi district, allegedly refused to make room for him near the train’s toilet area.