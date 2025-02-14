Man pushed to death from moving train after seat dispute, two arrested in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested two men for allegedly pushing a fellow passenger off a moving train, leading to his death. The incident took place on Tuesday night aboard the Yeshwantpur-Bidar Express.(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place on Tuesday night aboard the Yeshwantpur-Bidar Express, The New Indian Express reported.

According to officials, the victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was traveling in the general compartment when he got into a dispute over seating space. The suspects, identified as S Devappa (45), a gardener, and H Peerappa (31), a painter, both from Sedam in Kalaburagi district, allegedly refused to make room for him near the train’s toilet area, the report added.

A heated argument broke out between Yelahanka and Gauribidanur stations, during which the two men reportedly pushed the victim out of the speeding train. The impact was fatal, and the man died on the spot.

An eyewitness onboard the train immediately alerted authorities, prompting the railway police to launch a search operation.

However, locating the victim’s body proved difficult at night. It was only discovered the following morning and later sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by a 28-year-old passenger from Channarayapatna, Hassan.

Investigations are ongoing to determine further details surrounding the incident.

In another incident, a man allegedly attacked four people in separate incidents in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Saturday night while under the influence of alcohol. Among the victims were two pani puri vendors.

D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the East Division, speaking to HT.com, confirmed that the accused is a habitual mobile thief. "He was drunk when he assaulted four individuals. He is currently on the run, and four FIRs have been registered against him," he stated.