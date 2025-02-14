Bengaluru woman, 20, drowns in lake, boyfriend alleges caste killing by her father: Report

Authorities in Bengaluru Rural have launched an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in Huskur Lake, following allegations that her family opposed her relationship due to caste differences. The victim, identified as Sahana, worked at a private firm in Kudlu Gate. (Representational Image)

According to the News Minute report, the victim, identified as Sahana, worked at a private firm in Kudlu Gate. On Tuesday, February 12, her father, Ramamurthy, rushed to Hebbagodi police station in distress, claiming that both he and his daughter had accidentally fallen into the lake.

He told police that he lost control of his bike and veered into the water due to microsleep, having not rested the previous night, the report added.

However, Sahana’s boyfriend, Nitin, has alleged that her family had been against their relationship. As per the publication, he claimed that he and Sahana had been in love for over a year, but her parents refused to let them marry.

According to Nitin’s friend, Madan Kumar, the couple had been together for about 18 months after meeting through mutual friends. Sahana belonged to the Kuruba community, while Nitin is from the Naidu caste.

The controversy deepened when it was revealed that, just a day before the incident, Ramamurthy had summoned Nitin to a friend’s house, where he allegedly forbade him from marrying Sahana.

While police have not yet classified the case as an ‘honour killing,’ they have acknowledged the need for further investigation.

“The father reported an accident, but given the allegations made, we are looking into all possibilities,” an officer from Hebbagodi police station said according to TNM. The investigation is expected to gain clarity once the post-mortem report is available.

