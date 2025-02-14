Bengaluru's much talked about ‘Shunya’ air taxi steals the show at Invest Karnataka 2025 summit

Amidst the towering aircraft at Aero India 2025, Sarla Aviation’s futuristic air taxi may have struggled to stand out. But at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, the company’s prototype, ‘Shunya,’ has emerged as the star attraction, drawing curious visitors eager for details and selfies. By the second day of the summit, co-founder Dinesh was already overwhelmed by the flood of inquiries.(www.sarla-aviation.com)

By the second day of the summit, co-founder Dinesh was already overwhelmed by the flood of inquiries. “I’ve lost my voice answering questions, and I’ve run out of business cards,” he said according to PTI.

Sarla Aviation made waves in October last year when it announced that its air taxi could complete a trip from Electronic City to Kempegowda International Airport in just 19 minutes for ₹900—a stark contrast to the two-hour road journey that often costs more by cab. The ambitious claim sparked a flurry of ‘Peak Bengaluru’ memes, with many questioning the feasibility of such a service.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro revises fare hike, caps increase at 71% after CM Siddaramaiah's intervention and public outcry: Report)

However, regulatory hurdles remain. “We are awaiting clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Once approved, we can deploy two aircraft immediately,” Dinesh explained, estimating that the approval process could take up to 18 months.

The unmanned air taxi is designed to carry six passengers, with a maximum payload of 680 kg, and can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h. It requires only 2,000 square feet of space for takeoff and landing, making it ideal for urban mobility. Sarla Aviation plans to expand its fleet with four additional aircraft this year, focusing on short-haul trips of 20–30 km to ease congestion in city traffic.

At Invest Karnataka 2025, held at Bangalore Palace until February 14, the air taxi is on static display, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the innovation. Meanwhile, at Aero India 2025, hosted at Yelahanka Air Force Base, the prototype is taking to the skies for live demonstrations.

The three-day summit, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will conclude on Friday, leaving industry leaders and investors with much to discuss about the future of urban air mobility in Bengaluru.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Invest Karnataka: Volvo to invest ₹1,400 crore at Hoskote near Bengaluru)