Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Nikhil Kamath, unveils India's first flying taxi prototype 'Shunya': Report

The Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation, a new player in urban air mobility, introduced its innovative electric flying taxi, Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Saturday. The Shunya prototype is designed for short-distance commutes, capable of covering 20-30 km trips at speeds up to 250 km/h.(www.sarla-aviation.com)

The startup revealed plans to bring its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles to the skies by 2028, aiming to be India’s first provider of urban air transportation, Economic Times reported.

Shunya: All you need to know

The Shunya prototype is designed for short-distance commutes, capable of covering 20-30 km trips at speeds up to 250 km/h. With a capacity to carry six passengers and a maximum payload of 680 kg, it is currently touted as the eVTOL with the highest payload in its category. Sarla Aviation plans to offer air taxi services at competitive prices, aiming to match those of high-end taxi services in India.

Boasting a 680 kg payload capacity and a roomy loading area accessible from both sides, this design establishes a new standard for cargo operations. The standardized loading platform guarantees smooth and efficient handling.

Founded in October 2023 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, Sarla Aviation has already raised $10 million in Series A funding, led by Accel, with support from Flipkart’s Binny Bansal and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, the report added.

The venture is named after Sarla Thakral, India’s first female pilot. In 1936, at just 21, Sarla earned her pilot’s license, fearlessly navigating an era when aviation was dominated by men.

Following its Bengaluru launch, Sarla Aviation plans to expand its services to other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune. The company also revealed plans to introduce a free air ambulance service, designed to meet urgent medical transportation needs in urban areas.

