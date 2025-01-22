In a fatal accident on Wednesday morning, ten people were killed and 15 others injured when the truck they were traveling in crashed after colliding with an unknown vehicle in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, police said. Sources said all the deceased were from Savanoor taluk of Haveri district.(X/ANI)

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan stated that the truck, which was loaded with vegetables, collided with a large vehicle from behind before veering off the road and falling into a ditch. "The victims were traveling atop the truck with the vegetables. The vehicle's fall crushed them, leading to the tragic accident," SP Narayan explained. The incident occurred near Gullapur village in Yellapur taluk.

Yellapur Police Inspector Ramesh Honnapur confirmed that all the injured individuals have been admitted to the government hospital at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

According to information provided by the injured, Inspector Honnapur stated that the truck collided with the oncoming vehicle because the driver was unable to see clearly due to dense fog. The victims were traveling atop the truck's load when the accident occurred.

Sources also revealed that all the deceased individuals were from Savanur taluk in Haveri district.

4 killed in Raichur accident

In a similar incident in Karnataka's Raichur, four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur on Wednesday morning, said the police.

A case was filed at Sindhanur Traffic Police Station.

More information is awaited.

