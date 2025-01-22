Bengaluru water supply building turned into real estate office, no action taken despite complaints: Report

A Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) building in Ambedkar Nagar, near Whitefield, has been illegally occupied for the past two years by private individuals operating a real estate business. A BWSSB official confirmed receipt of the complaint but stated that when they visited the site, the rooms were found locked.

According to The Hindu report, despite repeated complaints from local residents, no action has been taken by the authorities to address the situation.

The building, originally constructed by the BBMP in 2002 for housing water pumps and serving the water tank on the ground floor, features two rooms above the tank. These rooms, which were intended for maintenance purposes, are now being used for commercial activities by the occupiers, who reportedly broke into the space after the tank ceased operations, the report further added.

As per the publication, a government school teacher and local resident, Sonnappa T, has repeatedly raised concerns with both BWSSB and BBMP officials, urging them to take action and remove the unauthorized occupants. According to Sonnappa, the rooms are used daily by a group of five individuals involved in real estate discussions and other related activities, allegedly with the support of a local goon.

Man held for misusing mother’s credentials at BBMP office

Recently, another Bengaluru man, the son of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee, was arrested, for allegedly misusing official e-Khata login credentials to manipulate property records.

Police revealed that Naveen, who was unauthorized to access the BBMP system, had been fraudulently using his mother’s login credentials. He was intercepted while attempting to alter the address on an e-Khata document. Lokayukta officials immediately lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against Naveen and his accomplices under multiple provisions of the BNS Act, the report added.

