Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests man who helped mastermind escape

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key suspect, 21st individial taken into custody in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth leader who was brutally killed in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July 2022. Praveen Nettaru, BJP's Yuva Morcha worker, was killed by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare. (X/@cogitoiam)

Ateeq Ahmed is accused of aiding Mustafa Paichar, identified as the mastermind behind the murder. Acting under instructions from the Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership, Ahmed allegedly helped Paichar escape law enforcement by transporting him to Chennai and providing refuge until Paichar’s arrest in May 2024.

According to the NIA, the murder was orchestrated by the PFI as part of a deliberate plan to incite communal tensions and create fear, the PTI report added. The investigation revealed the existence of covert units within the PFI, referred to as “Service Teams” or “Killer Squads,” specifically trained to carry out targeted killings.

Earlier on December 24, NIA arrested an absconding member of the banned PFI in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case in Kerala.

As per NIA investigations, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was the PFI State Executive Committee member and head of the outfit's service team.

Kodaje, along with the co-accused, was involved in imparting arms training to the service team members in the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur. Kodaje was also responsible for conveying the instructions for targeted killing after a discussion at the state executive committee of PFI, said the agency.

"It was on these instructions that accused Mustafa Paichar and his team had brutally hacked Praveen Nettaru to death," it said.

"The conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and communal hatred and unrest in the society," added the NIA.

(With PTI inputs)