'Disagree': Congress differs with SC, says Article 370 'deserved to be honoured'

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday differed with the Supreme Court over its verdict on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir saying the law that accorded a special status to the erstwhile state "deserved to be honoured" until amended in accordance with the Constitution of India. Senior leader P Chidambaram said his party "respectfully" disagreed with the manner Article 370 was revoked by the BJP-led central government in 2019. Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a press conference.(PTI)

"We respectfully disagree with the judgment on the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. We reiterate the CWC resolution that Article 370 deserved to be honoured until it was amended strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India," he said.

The Supreme Court today upheld the President's right to revoke Article 370 in concurrence with the Central government without the prerequisite of the assembly's ratification. The court also upheld the centre's right to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. It, however, directed the Election Commission to hold the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election before September 2024.

"We are also disappointed that the honourable Supreme Court did not decide the question of dismembering the state and reducing its status to 2 union territories; that question is being reserved for adjudication in a suitable case in the future," Chidambaram added.

The Congress, however, lauded the Supreme Court's observation favouring restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian National us has always demanded the restoration of full statehood for what has become the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard. Full statehood must be restored immediately," he added.

He, however, said there was no need to wait till September, 2024.

"When elections are held, the people of J&K will have the opportunity to express their views on the crucial questions that we debated in the SC. An opportunity that has been denied to them so far," he said.

Earlier today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the Supreme Court's verdict was a defeat of the idea of India.

"We should not be disheartened... J&K has seen several ups and downs... SC's verdict stating Article 370 was a temporary provision, is not our defeat, but the defeat of the idea of India... I want to say this to the people of the country that many of you are celebrating this (verdict)...Today J&K was converted into a jail, and all the shopkeepers were directed that they will not open their shops before 10 am. We were under house arrest... This is a political war which has been going on for ages, and a lot of people have sacrificed their lives for this. We will not leave this, we have to come together and fight," she said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his disappointment.

Congress leader and the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last ruler Hari Singh, Karan Singh welcomed the verdict and urged everyone to accept the inevitable.

"A section of people in J&K who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall," he added.

With inputs from ANI, PTI