'Disappointing…': Opposition reacts on FM's Lok Sabha speech on price rise

The opposition on Monday called finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the debate over price rise in Lok Sabha 'dissatisfactory', this after Congress and DMK staged walkout during the minister's speech.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Attitude of the government is that there is no inflation in the country, people are not suffering. Everything is hunky dory. If that's your response to concerns of opposition articulating the voice of 140 cr people of the country, why listen”, Congress MP Manish Tewari told ANI.

The finance minister had said that the global agencies have ranked India's economy as high, adding that the country is still the fastest growing economy.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also expressed his dissatisfaction with the debate. “The prices are rising, people are facing issues, but they (govt) don't care. They boast of giving away money to other countries, help them. If you can pay those in another country, why not do it for our own people."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Protests, disruptions in Parliament again, Sanjay Raut’s arrest brought up

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said,“The government wasted 10 days & ₹150 crore to hold the discussion of price rise and say that there is no inflation in the country but after demonetization, covid lockdowns, people are facing great issues.”

On Monday, the government said India collected GST worth ₹1.49 lakh crore for July, announcing that this is the second highest collection in the country ever since its inception in 2017.

Also Read | 'A sexist comment…': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Cong, Adhir over Murmu remark

On the other hand, the opposition has been questioning the government over its claims about the state of economy in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sitharaman was interrupted by opposition MPs who walked out from the house while she was replying.

The house has been adjourned for the day and will meet again at 11 am on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON