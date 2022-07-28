'A sexist comment…': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Cong, Adhir over Murmu remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leadership including party president Sonia Gandhi for the “derogatory” comment made by its MP Adhir Chowdhury while referring to President Droupadi Murmu.

While the BJP lawmakers staged a protest outside Gate 1 of Parliament, speaking in Rajya Sabha, union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi for “allowing” Chowdhry to refer to the President as ‘Rashtrapatni’ instead of Rashtrapati.

She said the comments are also an insult to the people of India, the tribals of the nation and women.

Sitharaman said it was not a slip of tongue but a deliberate act to insult President of India. “It is a sexist comment and the Congress leadership should apologise,” she said speaking outside Parliament.

Reacting to his statement, Chowdhury said he mistakenly said ‘Rashtrapatni’. “...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill,” he told media persons outside Parliament.

With both the opposition and the government side raising slogans in the House, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also cautioned MPs who were carrying placards that they would be named and would have to leave the House.

Naidu also said that MPs should refrain from recording House proceedings and sharing it.

