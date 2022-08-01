Price rise discussion expected in Parliament after stormy session last week

A discussion on price rise is expected in Parliament after last week saw massive protests by the opposition. Amid demonstrations, action was taken against members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended earlier in the week, followed by a new record in Rajya Sabha when 19 MPs were suspended - the highest in recent years in a single batch. Later, four more Rajya Sabha members - leaders of opposition parties - were suspended.

Reports suggested the discussion on the issue was likely in Lok Sabha on Monday, followed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The government had indicated that the discussion on inflation would be soon taken up. The opposition has been demanding discussion on price rise, which is affecting common people. In the first week of the monsoon session, a protest was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders within Parliament.

The action against the parliamentarians came after a new advisory was shared just ahead of the start of the monsoon session, which barred protests, demonstrations and holding of placards within the parliament premises. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla had warned against use of placards and sloganeering in the house on several occasions.

The suspension was followed by more protests and sit-ins by opposition members and sharp criticism.

Apart from inflation, another issue that triggered chaos amid the monsoon session last week was Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark on President Droupadi Murmu, which was labelled sexist.

As BJP leaders demanded Ranjan’s “apology to India”, he said it was a “slip of tongue”.

