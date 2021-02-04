'Disclaimer put on WHO website': Govt on incorrect map of India
The government said on Thursday that the issue of wrong depiction of India's map on World Health Organisation's (WHO) website has been raised strongly, including at the highest level.
Speaking on the issue, Minister of State of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) V Muraleedharan said the WHO has now put a disclaimer on its portal.
"The issue of wrong depiction of map of India on World Health Organisation's website has been raised strongly with WHO including at the highest level. In response WHO has informed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they've put a disclaimer on portal," the minister said.
"The disclaimer says designations employed and presentation of these materials don't imply expression of any opinion on part of WHO concerning legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities or concerning legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted/dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not be full agreement," Muraleedharan added.
Nevertheless, government of India's position on right depiction of boundaries is unambiguously reiterated, he concluded.
India has conveyed its "deep displeasure" to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over the issue. The government has sent three letter so far to the WHO chief, through its mission in Geneva.
In the last letter sent on January 8, India asked the world body to replace the incorrect maps.
The maps, including those in the coronavirus dashboard, show the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a different shade than the rest of India. The Shaksgam Valley spread across 5,168 sq km, which was illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963, is shown as part of China. The Aksai Chin region occupied by China in 1954 is shown in light blue strips, a shade similar to the colour used to depict Chinese territory.
Publishing inaccurate maps of India is a criminal offence under Indian law, punishable with a six-month jail term and fine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Indians looking to revisit familiar tourist destinations in 2021: Survey
- According to the survey, Srinagar, Digha, Manali, Goa and Alibag are some of the top trending Indian destinations for locals travelling between February 1 and February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 22 lakh public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest sites won't help: Devegowda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters treated as anti-nationals: Badal after Ghazipur visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh says India ready to supply defence equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Governor takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Disclaimer put on WHO website': Govt on incorrect map of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On way to meet family of farmer who died, Priyanka Gandhi discusses stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Thursday afternoon
- Traffic officials said snowfall is going on both sides of Jawahar tunnel since morning and it could hamper traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign celebs’ support for farmers’ protest sparks govt censure: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
- BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply defence equipments to other IOR countries: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox