News / India News / Discontent in AIADMK? EPS to face litmus test ahead of polls

Discontent in AIADMK? EPS to face litmus test ahead of polls

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jan 18, 2024 09:02 AM IST

There is a grouse that EPS isn’t active as the leader of the opposition in taking on the ruling DMK on several issues

Following several victories in court battles and being recognised by the Election Commission as AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) now faces a litmus test in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Hitherto, EPS has enjoyed the complete support of his party, barring a few, who backed O Panneerselvam (OPS) and the perceived rebels have been expelled. But, recently there has been a quiet discontent within the party even among those close to EPS.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami distributes sweets among the party supporters on the 107th birth anniversary of party founder MGR, at party headquarters, in Chennai on Wednesday (ANI)
There is a grouse that EPS isn’t active as the leader of the opposition in taking on the ruling DMK on several issues. Some party workers believe that EPS should have been vociferous in December last year when the heavy rains from Cyclone Michaung flooded the state. Though he criticised the DMK government over its management of flood relief in Chennai, “But, we could have still done more to take on the DMK during the floods,” a second-line AIADMK leader said on condition of anonymity.

The leader also pointed out how EPS failed to react when K Ponmudi was disqualified as higher education minister after the Madras high court convicted him in a corruption case last year. With this, the cabinet is short of two ministers since Senthil Balaji, who is in jail, remains a minister without a portfolio.

“The cadre really needs a win and some encouragement,” the party leader added.

Even when they were in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Dravidian party had internal consultations that the national party was taking up more space and visibility than the opposition. Now, despite EPS taking a bold step to leave BJP last September, some members believe that he isn’t leveraging his position with only months to go for the parliamentary polls.

“After all, he has overcome so many struggles to be the sole leader of the party, so he needs to be more visible in opposing the DMK,” a second leader not wishing to be named said.

AIADMK has lost every election since the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. However, EPS led the party to a credible performance despite losing to the DMK in the 2021 assembly elections. The AIADMK coalition registered a 33.29% vote share with the Dravidian major alone winning 66 out of the 234 assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK is still clutched together in public.

“Under our general secretary, we will contest the Lok Sabha elections without a Prime Ministerial face and make people aware of the failings of the ruling DMK. We will win the 2026 assembly elections and anna (brother) EPS will form the government in Tamil Nadu again,” said AIADMK leader, D Jayakumar. “We will go full throttle in our campaign from now,” he added.

Another leader RB Udhayakumar maintained that EPS is the only leader who can continue to work like his stalwart predecessors, Late J Jayalalithaa and party founder MG Ramachandran (MGR).

“We have unshakeable faith in him. He will come back as chief minister,” he asserted.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

