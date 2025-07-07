The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) has directed all universities, colleges, state governments, and Union territories to discontinue the use of the term paramedical and replace it with Allied and Healthcare in all official communications, documents, advertisements, training materials, and institutional titles. Discontinue use of term paramedical: Panel to states

This move follows the enactment of the NCAHP Act in 2021, which formally adopted “Allied and Healthcare” as the standardised terminology for a wide range of professional categories that support the healthcare system.

According to the directive issued on July 1, 2025, the change is intended to create uniformity across institutions and ensure that the roles of professionals such as physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, radiology technologists, nutritionists, occupational therapists, optometrists, community health workers, and other recognised allied health practitioners are clearly distinguished and properly acknowledged.

The commission emphasised that all regulatory bodies, educational institutions, and government agencies must update their official records, recruitment notices, course curricula, signage, and online platforms to reflect the revised nomenclature.

State health authorities and Union territories have been instructed to implement this transition promptly and to inform all relevant stakeholders to avoid confusion and to uphold the standards laid out under the NCAHP Act.