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Discount for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Kolkata doctor offers unique offer for patients, draws medical body's ire

Dr PK Hazra said any patient visiting him for consultation and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will receive a discount of ₹500.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:45 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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A doctor from West Bengal's Kolkata has come up with a unique initiative, offering discounts to patients for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Explaining the objective of the discount, Dr PK Hazra said that his intention was to “support BJP mentally”.(ANI screengrab)

Taking to social media, Dr PK Hazra said any patient visiting him for consultation and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will receive a discount of 500. While Dr Hazra called it a ‘purely service initiative’ to help the BJP, the medical association called it against medical ethics.

Explaining the objective of the discount, Dr PK Hazra said that his intention was to “support BJP mentally”. “I believe in supporting them…there is nothing unethical or political slogan-based in it,” he said.

The post was shared by Hazra on his Facebook account, featuring him donning a cap and a scarf with the BJP's symbol. The photo was accompanied by a QR code, along with which he wrote ‘Jai Shree Ram Discount code,’ Times of India reported.

What Dr Hazra said

Also read: Maach, maangsho and the BJP: Is TMC's non-veg claim spooking Bengal? A ground report

Also read: Kolkata's Chinatown filled with Mandarin election posters and muted political voices

Medical association calls it against medical ethics

The Indian Medical Association questioned Hazra over the post and asked him to explain himself. IMA Bengal described Hazra's discount as against medical ethics and professional conduct, Times of India reported. 'Now, anyone who shows this will be charged 1000 for consultation," he told IANS.

In a letter to Hazra, IMA reportedly wrote that while everyone has the right to support any political party, discriminating a patient's consultation fee based on their religion or political affiliation is against medical ethics.

 
indian medical association bjp west bengal bengal
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Discount for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Kolkata doctor offers unique offer for patients, draws medical body's ire
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