‘Discriminatory’: Opposition looks to corner government amid CAA row

Leaders of various opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), claiming the notified rules were “unconstitutional”, “discriminatory” and violative of the “secular principle of citizenship” enshrined in the Constitution. A water canon being used on Youth Congress supporters during the protest against the implementation of CAA, at Kerala Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Centre on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament in 2019 to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Alleging that the CAA only “creates division”, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said his government would not allow the law to be implemented in the southern state.

“There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people,” Stalin said in a statement. “[The] Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA, which is also against pluralism, secularism, minority communities, and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.”

On Monday, Stalin had criticised the BJP for implementing the contentious law in a “haste” just before the Lok Sabha elections.

“Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting the Citizenship Amendment Act, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain…,” Stalin posted on X.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday also attacked the BJP-led Centre claiming the notified CAA rules were “unconstitutional and discriminatory”.

“I urge the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law. That’s because the rules provide no clarity on what happens to the status of existing citizens once they make a fresh application,” Banerjee said, while addressing an official programme at Habra in North 24 Parganas district. “I apprehend existing citizens would automatically be first designated as illegal immigrants and then left at the mercy of the committee to grant them citizenship afresh.”

Claiming that the CAA was merely a precursor to implementing the National Register of Citizens across the country, she said she had serious doubts if the CAA rules have “legal validity”.

“The CAA and the rules framed are unconstitutional, and discriminatory under Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to equality,” she said. “I will be happy if a person gets the (citizenship) rights, but if anyone is deprived, I will provide him shelter.”

She claimed that Muslim immigrants who are already citizens will be declared illegal and will suffer under the NRC. To be sure, the Union government has not made any announcement to carry out a nationwide NRC.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to evict Christians, Muslims, Namasudras and Bengalis from this country which I won’t allow. It’s a ploy to divide Bengal,” she alleged.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also strongly opposed the implementation of the CAA, stating that the law violates the secular principle of citizenship enshrined in the Constitution by linking citizenship to religious identity.

“The rules notified under the Act operationalize this discriminatory approach towards Muslims coming from neighbouring countries. The implementation of the Act is also linked to the creation of a National Register of Citizens, raising apprehensions that citizens of Muslim origin will be targeted,” CPI(M) politburo said in a statement.

“The timing of the notification of the rules more than four years after the adoption of the CAA and just days before the notification for the Lok Sabha election makes it clear that the BJP wants to use the implementation of the CAA for divisive and polarising purposes,” it added.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he would approach the Supreme Court against the CAA rules being notified.

“... (it is) against the right to equality. You are giving permission (citizenship) to every religion, you are not giving to those whose religion is Islam,” he told reporters, adding that a law cannot be made on the basis of religion and that there are many judgments of the top court on it.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the Centre’s move just days before the announcement of the general elections shows the BJP is not confident about winning 400 seats.

“It was passed in 2019, but notifying the CAA (rules) just a few days before the bugle of elections is to be blown, perhaps it makes it clear what the aim is. They (BJP) were saying that after the (construction) of the Ram Temple, they cannot lose. But perhaps they feel that their position is weak and that is why they have to use these new weapons,” the National Conference leader said.

Alleging that the BJP wants to use religion in the upcoming polls, he added: “The Muslims have always been a target of the BJP, which is not something new for the party. Even in the CAA, the Muslims have been made a specific target…”