Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel spoke to Deeksha Bhardwaj about the Central government’s plans to address the development imbalance between Leh and Kargil, and talks on mapping a new Amarnath Yatra route via Kargil instead of Srinagar, among other issues. Edited excerpts:
There is large gap between development in Leh and Kargil. How does the government plan to address that?
You have caught the core issue. The difference in development existed when Jammu & Kashmir was a state. It is true that it has been discriminated against. Ever since it has become a UT, we have addressed many problems such as a weak bureaucracy an easing clearance norms. We are setting up a branch of the Indian Institute of Skiing and mountaineering, Gulmarg, here as well. The institute may be named after Subhas Chandra Bose -- talks are on.
Opposition parties have accused BJP of playing vote-bank politics using Bose ahead of the Bengal elections. Your response to that?
We celebrated Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. Those making these allegations, whether it is Congress, TMC or the Left, should answer why they never honoured Bose. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spearheaded the move to celebrate his anniversary as Parakram Diwas every year, and inaugurated its first edition. No other PM has become a chairman for any board other than the one set up for Mahatma Gandhi. This is the first time. The Opposition should tell us what they have done so far.
The government talks about making Kargil an adventure sports destination, but locals say they face an equipment crunch?
The government is addressing the lack of equipment in Kargil. I met Mohammed Mehdi, the 10-year-old who wishes to play in the Winter Olympics. The government will fully sponsor his training. It is true that it will take some time to reach international standards, but we are working in that direction.
Are there plans to promote tourism in Kargil?
Once the Zojila tunnel is completed, Kargil’s situation will be completely altered. We are also discussing a possible route for the Amarnath pilgrimage via Kargil, instead of Srinagar. It is a more scenic and comfortable route.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
- Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
- While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
- The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
- In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
- The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
- Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM
- Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech
- Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox