‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:04 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saluted every soldier of the army on the eve of Diwali after four soldiers were killed along the Line of Control in a massive escalation between the Indian and the Pakistani side on Friday.

Slamming Pakistan’s nefarious plans, Gandhi wrote, “Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, its fears and weaknesses become even more clear.”

“Even during festivals our jawans are posted far away from their homes defending our borders and destroying the disgusting plans of Pakistan,” Rahul added.

On Friday, four security personnel, including a BSF sub-inspector, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations reported from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. Six civilians were also killed in Pakistani shelling.

The exchange started since morning and almost all BSF units along the LoC faced heavy firing. The infiltration bid — the second in a week — was successfully foiled, and the army managed successful damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC.

The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid took place in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 and three terrorists were killed.