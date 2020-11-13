e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers

‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers

“Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, its fears and weaknesses become even more clear,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Pakistan’s nefarious infiltration bid and praised Indian soldiers. (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Pakistan’s nefarious infiltration bid and praised Indian soldiers. (File Photo)(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saluted every soldier of the army on the eve of Diwali after four soldiers were killed along the Line of Control in a massive escalation between the Indian and the Pakistani side on Friday.

Slamming Pakistan’s nefarious plans, Gandhi wrote, “Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, its fears and weaknesses become even more clear.”

“Even during festivals our jawans are posted far away from their homes defending our borders and destroying the disgusting plans of Pakistan,” Rahul added.

Also Read: Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling; several injured

On Friday, four security personnel, including a BSF sub-inspector, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations reported from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. Six civilians were also killed in Pakistani shelling.

The exchange started since morning and almost all BSF units along the LoC faced heavy firing. The infiltration bid — the second in a week — was successfully foiled, and the army managed successful damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC.

The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid took place in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 and three terrorists were killed.

tags
top news
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In