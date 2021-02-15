Disha Ravi’s arrest in ;toolkit case' unprecedented attack on democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi was sent to police custody for five days over her involvement in the ‘toolkit case’, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that her arrest is an unprecedented attack on democracy.

“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Ravi was arrested by the cyber crime unit of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday as she was one of the editors of a toolkit that according to the police “indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy” behind the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital.

The police have alleged that Ravi shared the toolkit with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who posted it on Twitter, and later deleted it on the directions of the former after “its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain”.

“In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State,” the Delhi Police’s official handle posted on the microblogging site.

A court on Sunday remanded the Bengaluru activist to five day in police custody. The police had sought a remand of seven days to “unearth her connections with the Sikhs for Justice”. Ravi, who has been named as a "key conspirator" by the police in the document's formulation and dissemination, broke down during the hearing and refuted allegations of conspiring against the government. She said she edited “just two lines” as she supported the farmers.

The police are also on the lookout for two more suspects - Shantanu and Nikita - in the toolkit case and are conducting raids in Mumbai and several other places, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

Ravi is associated with a climate activist group called Fridays for Future, which was started by Greta Thunberg in 2018. The Bengaluru-based activist started the India chapter of FFF in 2019 and heads the organisation in the country.

