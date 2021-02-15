Toolkit case: Disha Ravi first to be arrested, many others involved, say Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have said that Disha Ravi is one of the editors of a toolkit which is at the centre of a controversy after being posted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in connection with farmers' protest.

Producing Ravi before a magistrate, the police said that this was the first arrest in the case. The police also told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the "toolkit" on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter.

The court sent the 22-year-old climate change activist to five-day police custody. She was arrested on Saturday.

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the police are looking for two more suspects - Shantanu and Nikita - and raids are being carried out in Mumbai and other places.

Meanwhile, Disha Ravi broke down during the hearing on Sunday and said that the had only edited two lines in the document tweeted by Thunberg and that she wanted to support the farmers' protest. The police, however, rubbished her claim and said her role was more than editing two lines.

The police have named Ravi a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. They also claimed that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State".

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" - a Google document - earlier this month to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Last week, the Delhi Police had sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the "toolkit" was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had hit out this month at "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" by celebrities following posts from Thunberg and pop singer Rihanna, who also tweeted in support of the farmer protests, which have been going on near Delhi since November 26 last year.

