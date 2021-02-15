IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 22-yr-old activist held for ‘protest toolkit’
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

22-yr-old activist held for ‘protest toolkit’

The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted the original tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit has arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her house in North Bengaluru for allegedly sharing on social media the toolkit related to the farmers’ protests against the laws aimed at opening up trade in agriculture, police said on Sunday.

Delhi police on Sunday said in a tweet that it was Ravi who had shared the toolkit document with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and later asked the latter to remove the document after its incriminating details accidentally became public knowledge.

Ravi was arrested on Saturday night. Ravi, who was booked for sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, among other offences, was produced at a city court on Sunday after which she was sent to five days in police custody.

Delhi police’s additional spokesperson Anil Mittal confirmed that Ravi had been arrested from Bengaluru by a team of the special cell that is probing a conspiracy angle related to the toolkit document.

“Investigation has revealed that she was one of the editors of the Google toolkit document and a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination,” Mittal said, adding that further investigations in the case were in progress. Police have not ruled out a possibility of more arrests in the case.

Delhi police on February 4 registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Thunberg tweeted the toolkit while expressing her support to the farmers’ protest in India.

The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted the original tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.

On Sunday, Delhi police, in a series of tweets, said that Ravi had started a WhatsApp group and collaborated in the effort to prepare the toolkit document.

One of the tweets read, “Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc.”

One tweet said Delhi Police had taken cognizance of a ‘Toolkit Document’ found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence in the capital during a tractors rally organised by protesting farmers.

The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India, the tweet said.

Another tweet said, “In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg.”

The police also said that “she (Ravi) asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims.”

Ravi is founder of a group named Fridays For Future (FFF) and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Ravi is a key lead in the “toolkit” case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the toolkit and spreading it further.

Last week, Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded on the social media platforms.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police had sought details from the respective platforms.

Farmers have been protesting at different border points of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They claim that the laws would weaken their bargaining power, leave them at the mercy of powerful agribusinesses and potentially lead to the dismantling of government-run farm produce markets and the system of minimum support prices for agricultural commodities.

The Coalition for Environmental Justice in India said in a statement signed by at least 78 activists from across the country on Sunday: “Delhi Police’s actions are all the more sinister because the 21-year old was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru with no disclosure about her whereabouts, not even to her parents, an action that can be termed extra-judicial abduction.”

Ravi sent to five days of police custody

A city court on Sunday allowed the police five days of custody to interrogate the 22-year-old.

Metropolitan magistrate Dev Saroha remanded Ravi to custody of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following her arrest from Bengaluru. The police had sought a remand of seven days to “unearth her connections with the organization, Sikhs for Justice and its founder Patwant Singh Pannu.”

Ravi was not represented by any private counsel during the hearing, following which the city court provided her a Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) lawyer.

During the hearing, she broke down and refuted allegations that she was conspiring against the government. She said she edited “just two lines” as she supported the farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
Close
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26.(HT FILE)
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26.(HT FILE)
india news

Cops announce 1 lakh reward for info on Sidhana in R-Day probe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The Delhi police are conducting search operations to arrest Sidhana across Punjab, Haryana as well as the National Capital Region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
india news

Travel racket busted: Cops nab 59 for forging visas, passports

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Most of such passengers were from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, said a police officer, who was a part of the operation, based on the scrutiny of the travel papers and the questioning of the suspects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The nanosatellite is named after one of the founding fathers of India’s space programme and developed by SpaceKidz India, an organisation dedicated to promoting space science among students.(Representative)
The nanosatellite is named after one of the founding fathers of India’s space programme and developed by SpaceKidz India, an organisation dedicated to promoting space science among students.(Representative)
india news

New satellite to carry Bhagavad Gita, PM’s photo

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:59 AM IST
The satellite will be transported to the spaceport at Sriharikota on Sunday after some design changes were made following recommendations by ISRO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

22-yr-old activist held for ‘protest toolkit’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted the original tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently released high-frequency indicators suggest that the rural demand story might be heading into rough weather once again. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Recently released high-frequency indicators suggest that the rural demand story might be heading into rough weather once again. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Rural demand engine choking once again?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:24 AM IST
The biggest reason for this seems to be the usual culprit, a worsening of the terms of trade against farmers. However, the weakness in labour markets in the cities is also contributing to the crisis. Here are four points that explain these trends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris inside a tunnel during a rescue operation after a flash flood swept a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Tapovan in Uttarakhand, India,(Reuters)
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris inside a tunnel during a rescue operation after a flash flood swept a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Tapovan in Uttarakhand, India,(Reuters)
india news

Uttarakhand floods: 12 bodies found, no trace of 154 people still

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Chamoli’s district magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said: “In the morning two bodies were first recovered inside the tunnel after clearing the muck to a distance of about 125-130 metres. Following that, three more bodies were recovered till Sunday afternoon.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 1 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, of which 23,628 were vaccinated on Saturday as government began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India.(Reuters)
A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 1 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, of which 23,628 were vaccinated on Saturday as government began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India.(Reuters)
india news

0.25% health workers fully vaccinated: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Among those health care workers who were vaccinated on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, and were eligible to receive the second dose on Saturday, at least 10% have been fully vaccinated so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the Baghjan blow-up, investigators also found that four of nine calves born to domestic cows in neighbouring villages perished; of the four, two were still-born.(ANI)
After the Baghjan blow-up, investigators also found that four of nine calves born to domestic cows in neighbouring villages perished; of the four, two were still-born.(ANI)
india news

Is compensation enough for man-made disasters?

By Bharati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:29 AM IST
On May 27th last year, following a leak, a terrifying blowout all but annihilated the area. Images of giant flames and intense smoke haunted India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once the codes are enforced, firms have will have to restructure salaries because, under the new rules, all allowances, such as leave travel, house rent, overtime and conveyance, have to be capped at 50% of the CTC. (Bloomberg)
Once the codes are enforced, firms have will have to restructure salaries because, under the new rules, all allowances, such as leave travel, house rent, overtime and conveyance, have to be capped at 50% of the CTC. (Bloomberg)
india news

CTCs likely to be tweaked as govt eyes new labour codes

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
According to the new definition, “wage” will exclude statutory bonus, pension and PF contribution, conveyance allowance, HRA, overtime and gratuity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.(PTI)
india news

Farmers, Hindutva, businesses: The trinity of political economy

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Why did Tikait’s appeal, when faced with police attempts to vacate the protest site, go viral? Clearly, Jats perceived Tikait’s possible arrest or persecution as the State coming down on the legacy of his father, Mahendra Singh Tikait.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad high court
Allahabad high court
india news

Orders that set the bar: How Allahabad HC stood for civil rights

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The Allahabad high court has risen to the occasion each time, reaffirming the importance of the rights to privacy and autonomy while safeguarding civil liberties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JMM working president Hemant Soren launched the party’s poll campaign from Jhargram on January 28. (PTI PHOTO).
JMM working president Hemant Soren launched the party’s poll campaign from Jhargram on January 28. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

JMM preps for polls in neighbouring Bengal, wants to contest 25 to 30 seats

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Singh made these revelations in a news conference over the arrest of self-styled chief commanders Hidayatullah Malik and Zahoor Ahmad Rather, respectively of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF).(Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)
DGP Singh made these revelations in a news conference over the arrest of self-styled chief commanders Hidayatullah Malik and Zahoor Ahmad Rather, respectively of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF).(Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)
india news

JeM planned terror attacks in Delhi, says J-K DGP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir DGP also disclosed that the terrorists in Kashmir have begun procuring weapons from Bihar and are using some students from Kashmir, studying in Punjab, for smuggling these illegal arms into the Valley.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BJP leader said that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days.
A BJP leader said that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days.
india news

WATCH: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints during rally, PM calls to check on him

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
india news

Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The health ministry's guidelines mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP