Home / India News / 'So much truth': Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter lends support to protesting farmers
Tara Gandhi speaking to the farmers.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
'So much truth': Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter lends support to protesting farmers

"There is so much truth in your reason that it speaks for itself. I am with truth and will always stand by it," Gandhi said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:07 PM IST

Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, reached the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, on Saturday, the 78th day of their sit-in. "There is so much truth in your reason that it speaks for itself. I am with truth and will always stand by it," Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, urged all sections of the society to stand up against farm laws and said that the legislation will impact all. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to hand over 40 lakh crore worth agriculture sector to his corporate friends. The Congress leader is not related to the Father of the Nation.

"India's and world's biggest business is in agriculture which is worth 40 lakh crores and run by 40% Indians which include farmers, small traders, porters, workers and poor but PM Modi wants to hand over this agriculture business to his corporate friends through this farm laws," he said.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws for more than two months now at the borders of Delhi. The Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen the majority of the dissenters.

There have been several rounds of talks between the Centre's representatives and the farm leaders but all have so far ended in a stalemate. The Centre has said that it has no intention of withdrawing the laws while the farmers have made it clear that they would not stop the protest unless they are completely rolled back. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protests might go on until October should the Centre not heed the farmers' demands.

The protests led to a tractor rally on Republic Day which ended in violence when agitators marched into Delhi and stormed the historic Red Fort. The Delhi Police since have taken strict measures to prevent the farmers from entering the Capital.

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, since November 26 last year.

