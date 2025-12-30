New Delhi, Over 20 lakh public grievances were redressed and a revenue of ₹833 crore was earned from disposal of scrap, so far this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Disposal of over 20 lakh public grievances, ₹ 833 cr revenue from scrap in 2025: Jitendra Singh

Addressing a press conference here, he said that 2025 was a year that focused on governance reforms aimed at improving ease of living for citizens, alongside creating a more enabling and work-friendly environment for government employees.

Singh said the reforms undertaken during the year were guided by the principle of minimum government and maximum governance, with a focus on simplifying procedures, reducing pendency and using technology to make government more responsive and citizen-centric.

He said that governance outcomes during the year reflected a maturing reform process, where digital tools, institutional innovation and human-centric approaches were brought together to deliver tangible improvements in public service delivery.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System that allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online continued to serve as a key platform for citizen engagement.

"During 2025, more than 20 lakh public grievances were disposed of, with an average resolution time of 15 days in central ministries and departments," he said.

Over 10 lakh feedback responses were received from citizens, and new monitoring mechanisms, training modules and national workshops were introduced to improve the quality of grievance redressal.

Addressing the year-ender press conference, the minister highlighted the achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, covering the work of the Department of Personnel and Training, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Singh highlighted the observance of good governance week and the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign across states and districts, aimed at taking administration closer to citizens through a mission-mode approach.

The minister said special campaign 5.0, implemented across 84 ministries and departments, focused on institutionalising swachhata and reducing pendency in government offices.

The campaign covered 11.6 lakh cleanliness sites, led to the closure or weeding out of 29.52 lakh files, freed 233.75 lakh square feet of office space and generated ₹833.92 crore through scrap disposal during the year, contributing to improved efficiency and workplace practices in government offices, he said.

Singh also referred to transparency and citizen-centric initiatives under DoPT, including the expansion of the RTI online portal to 2,899 public authorities with strengthened security features, and improved service-related grievance redressal through the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Highlighting pensioner welfare initiatives, he said the digital life certificate campaign 4.0, conducted in November 2025, was the largest ever, generating 1.68 crore digital life certificates across 2,000 districts, sub-divisions and cities, with more than 1.01 crore certificates submitted using face authentication technology.

The minister said digitisation of pension sanction and payment tracking through the Bhavishya platform continued to expand, while pension grievance redressal reached its highest level in any calendar year, with over 1.12 lakh grievances resolved.

Earlier, DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah outlined the Ministry’s priorities and initiatives during the presentation, stating that all reforms undertaken during the year were anchored in transparency, efficiency and citizen-centricity.

She said the ministry's efforts across recruitment reforms, capacity building, grievance redressal and pension services were guided by the overarching vision of building a responsive and future-ready governance system, aligned with the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Concluding the briefing, the minister said the governance reforms and institutional innovations undertaken in 2025 would continue to inform policy and administrative practices in the coming years, as the ministry builds on these foundations to further improve service delivery and public trust in government institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.