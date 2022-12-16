Disruptions in Parliament over Bihar hooch tragedy, Arunachal Pradesh clashes

Both Houses of Parliament on Thursday witnessed disruptions amid demands for discussions on various issues such as the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, in which at least 40 people have died so far, and the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

While the government benches in the Lok Sabha sought to discuss the deaths due to liquor consumption in Bihar, the opposition in the Rajya Sabha demanded a discussion on the clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in the eastern sector. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice in the first half of the day.

In the Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to corner the Nitish Kumar government over the liquor deaths. “The Bihar government is responsible for the deaths. While there has been prohibition in Bihar since 2016, door-to-door distribution of liquor is going on in the entire state. The chief minister does not take cognizance of this,” West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal said.

He alleged that the state government has not acted against the culprits despite 15 such incidents being reported in the past in Bihar.

Congress’s leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, attacked the Centre over the recent Arunachal border face-off and asked when it will show “red eyes” to China.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said while China is trying to “destroy” India, the Modi government is letting the imports from the neighbouring country rise.

“When the Chinese government is an aggressor and trying to destroy India, what is the need of extending such help to China?... When will you show the red eyes (to China)?” he asked the treasury benches.

Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha also raked up the issue, saying they were not being allowed to discuss matters of national concern under Rule 267.

Deputy chairman Harivansh said he has received seven notices on subjects related to concern over government’s attempt to interfere in appointment in higher judiciary, alleged misuse of government agencies, the situation arising out of farmers’ strike and subversion of democratic system and threatening of electoral process.

The reason for not allowing the notices, he explained, was as per the chairman’s order that while considering the notices received under Rule 267, the members have to refer to the relevant rule that is required to be suspended. “In none of the notices received today, there is any reflection as to which rule is sought to be suspended,” he said.

As the lawmakers objected to the chair’s explanation for not allowing notices under Rule 267 to be taken up, the house was adjourned thrice within 40 minutes.

