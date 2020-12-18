Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP

india

Hours after Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as chief of Asansol Municipal Corporation and from the party on Thursday, top BJP leaders from the state made it clear that he may not be welcome in the party.

At least four TMC legislators have resigned from the party in the last 48 hours. While Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a former minister, has already expressed his interest in joining the BJP, speculations abound that Suvendu Ahikari, another former TMC minister, may join the BJP too on Saturday.

Top BJP leaders have already welcomed Adhikari. But as far as other TMC names are concerned some BJP leaders and workers have expressed their reservations.

Tiwari, one among the four Trinamool leaders who have quit the party, may not find it easy to switch over to the rival BJP camp. Those against him are Asansol MP Babul Supriyo and BJP’s mahila morcha president Agnimitra Paul.

“What my Top Bosses decide is a different thing but I will try my very best with all my might & honesty to ensure that NO #TMC leader who tormented, tortured (both Physically & Mentally) my grass root level BJP colleagues in Asansol, don’t get an entry in BJP,” union minister Babul Supriyo said in a Facebook post.

A senior BJP leader said that Supriyo hasn’t named anyone in his post.

“Whatever I did in the past, was for the party (TMC). But as I was the MLA, I take the responsibility,” Tiwari said. He, however, said that he hasn’t decided whether he would join the BJP.

Agnimitra Paul too echoed Supriyo and took a dig at Tiwari, but said that the BJP’s top leadership would take the final decision.

“People of Asansol don’t like him. He had heckled Supriyo and had opposed him in every possible way. He didn’t say a word over the past nine and half years and now that elections are just five months away he is saying that Asansol has been deprived because of the TMC. Everyone knows why he is doing this. Some TMC leaders are eager to join the BJP and he may be one of them,” said Paul.

“Everyone is welcome. But what is important is what role or responsibility he would get in the BJP,” she added.