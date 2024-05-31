DK Shivakumar claims ‘Shatru Bhairavi Yajna’ being performed to topple Karnataka government

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivkaumar has claimed that his political detractors are carrying out a black magic ritual called 'Shatru Bhairavi Yajna' against him and chief minister Siddaramaiah to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar(File)

300 aspirants for council tickets, high command to take call: DK Shivakumar

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to the reporters, Shivkaumar spoke about a sacred thread tied to his wrist, saying he did that to ward off evil eyes. He said that he is being informed that Kerala tantriks are conducting the ritual, which involves animal sacrifices, in an isolated place near Raja Rajeshwari temple in Kerala to trouble the government.

"Kerala tantriks are being used to carry out 'Shatru Bairavi Yajna' against us. We have strong faith that God and people's blessings will protect us."

The state Congress chief claimed that he had credible information sourced from people who were privy to black magic rituals. He further said that the yajnas are being conducted by 'Aghoris' and 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs are being sacrificed for the ritual.

Time will answer: DK Shivakumar on Prajwal Revanna's 'conspiracy' allegation

"Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this, 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheeps, five pigs....Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he added.

Shivakumar, however, without naming anyone, alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting it done. "If not political people, who else will do it? Check near Rajarajeshwari temple (you will know)," he said.

Asked if he believes in such rituals, the deputy CM said that despite their attempts and experiments to cause harm, the force that he believes in will protect him. "It is based on one's belief...let them do any experiment against me, there is a Shakti in which I believe in, it will save me," he added.

Meanwhile, he refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a 45-hour long meditation break in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, saying it was his private affair.

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality

However, the grand old party had alleged that PM Modi was trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions, ahead of the June 1 Lok Sabha polling, with his meditation trip.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)