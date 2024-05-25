Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a warning to officials that strict action will be taken if the quality of potable water is not maintained. DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality(PTI)

In a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO, and BWSSB Chairman, the Deputy CM said on Friday that officials will be held responsible in case of any water-borne diseases.

DK Shivakumar said, "All officials concerned must ensure quality potable water to the people of Bengaluru. The officials will be held responsible for any action in case of any water-borne diseases."

He further directed the officials to inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning.

"There are reports of water-borne diseases due to water contamination from many parts of the state. The issue was discussed in a conference call between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCs. In this backdrop, officials must inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning. Frequent tests must be conducted for any water contamination," read the letter.