 Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 25, 2024 08:47 AM IST

He further directed the officials to inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a warning to officials that strict action will be taken if the quality of potable water is not maintained.

DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality(PTI)
DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality(PTI)

In a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO, and BWSSB Chairman, the Deputy CM said on Friday that officials will be held responsible in case of any water-borne diseases.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - 'Udta Bengaluru' : BJP hits at Congress govt after drugs found at a farmhouse party

DK Shivakumar said, "All officials concerned must ensure quality potable water to the people of Bengaluru. The officials will be held responsible for any action in case of any water-borne diseases."

He further directed the officials to inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning.

"There are reports of water-borne diseases due to water contamination from many parts of the state. The issue was discussed in a conference call between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCs. In this backdrop, officials must inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning. Frequent tests must be conducted for any water contamination," read the letter.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar warns officials of strict action over potable water quality
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On