DK Shivakumar says no major budget announcement for south in ‘separate nation’ row

Bengaluru: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday reacted to Congress MP DK Suresh's controversial 'separate nation' remark, saying the BJP-led government didn't make any significant announcements for the southern states of India. He said the government can't look at the "Hindi-belt" states. Bengaluru: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

"DK Suresh or any other leader has spoken of the pain of South India... There has to be a balance. The entire country is one... You cannot only look at the Hindi belt... In this budget, there is no equal distribution of finances," Sivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

‘Not much revenue support from Centre’

Shivakumar claimed Karnataka hasn't been receiving much revenue from the central government despite contributing significantly to the national exchequer.

"Karnataka has been giving a lot of revenue to the Centre... For the entire South India, no major announcement has been made...We feel like we have been let down. But the entire country is one. We are Indians. India should be united. There is no question of demanding anything region-wise," he added.

After the central government tabled the Interim Budget in the Parliament, Congress MP from Bengaluru, DK Suresh claimed the southern states have been facing injustice.

"This is the election budget. In the interim budget, only names have been changed. They have introduced some Sanskrit names and Hindi names of schemes. The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states," he claimed.

What's the separate country demand?

DK Suresh said the southern states will be forced to demand a separate country if the alleged injustice continues.

"If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country. The centre is getting over ₹4 lakh crore from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. If this is not rectified, all southern states have to raise their voices demanding a separate nation," he added.

The Congress distanced itself from the comment.

"It is not the policy of the Congress party or the position of the Congress party to ask for a separate country that I can deny. For the rest, you have to ask Mr Suresh," said P Chidamabaram.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget speech today was devoid of any big-ticket announcements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this the Viksit Bharat Budget, saying it will provide a fillip to the central government's efforts to make India a developed country by 2047.

