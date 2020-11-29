DK Shivakumar supports K’taka Home Minister’s decision to probe into NR Santosh suicide bid

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:40 IST

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has welcomed Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged suicide attempt by NR Santosh, the political secretary to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Basavaraja Bommai has said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted in NR Sanntosh’s suicide attempt case, I welcome his statement. This is the first thing that should take place, I brought this issue in the public domain because of the inside information I had,” said Sivakumar.

KPCC chief’s statement comes a day after he demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide attempt by Santosh.

“As per my information, as whatever I heard was that a confidential video was distributed by Chief Minister’s political secretary NR Santosh to an MLC and a minister. Later, it was also given to high command leaders of BJP,” the Congress leader had said.

“That MLC and minister both were blackmailing the Chief Minister and the leaders in government. It has been happening for the last several months. The Chief Minister’s political secretary allegedly trying to commit suicide is not a small issue. It needs to be investigated properly, the investigation must not be done by the (state) government,” he had said.

Santosh was been hospitalised on Friday after he allegedly attempted suicide.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills. Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh’s health, his family members had said.

The Chief Minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh had said.