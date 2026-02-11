DK Shivakumar's ‘time will answer’ reply to Karnataka power-sharing question

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress for the CM post began in November 2025 when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, home minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post.

“Time will answer everything,” Shivakumar said when he was about his brother DK Suresh's claims that CM Siddaramaiah had agreed to power sharing.

Amid the tug-of-war over the chief ministerial post in Karnataka that began in November 2025, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar made fresh remarks as the uncertainty over what happens next in Karnataka continues.

Meanwhile, Siddaramiah appeared not very pleased with repeated media queries on the leadership change issue in the state and he asserted that he and his deputy Shivakumar should abide by the Congress high command's decision on the matter.

"Can't you (media) ask anything other than this (leadership change issue)? You don't ask anything else, only this. It has been three months since you began this. Please don't ask me this again," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shivakumar criticised recent remarks by Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah backing his father, CM Siddaramaiah, to continue in office, saying such public statements only weaken the party.

“There is no confusion. When others make statements or give opinions in favour of me or against any MLA or minister, it causes damage to the party. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked everyone not to speak on this,” he said, adding that dates were expected to be finalised during the discussions.

He also said that everyone in the Congress party must heed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to "keep their mouth shut" and not damage the party with their frequent statements on leadership.

“Any statement made by legislators, ministers or others in favour of me or against me will do more harm than good to the party. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had asked everyone to keep their mouth shut some time ago,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said, "Every day is a good day for me. Every day is a day of good beginnings, good tidings and challenges. We face significant challenges in resolving day-to-day issues. We have to continue working in the midst of criticisms."