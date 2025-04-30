‘DMK 2.0 is loading...’: TN CM makes election pitch

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the DMK would retain power in the 2026 assembly elections and spoke about his government’s achievements “despite obstructions” from the “union government, the governor, and a financial crunch.” Minister of Minorities Welfare of Tamil Nadu S M Nasar meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (PTI)

“Version 2.0 is loading in 2026,”Stalin said in the Tamil Nadu assembly, referring to the assembly elections due that year. He also listed achievements of his government in past four years, including no drop outs in the middle schools, a growth rate of 9.69% in 2024-25.

“So far what has been witnessed is Dravidian model government part 1. Version 2.0 loading in 2026. We will create more records after that,” he said adding that it would be the seventh time the DMK is forming the government. “We have been able to achieve this despite obstructions like a man who is facing a snake on top, foxes below and a moat if he jumped and a wall if he ran, by overcoming the union government on one side, governor on the other side and financial crunch on another side,” he said.

“Electronic goods exports accounted for $14.65 million and this was nearly 41.23% share in the country. Last year, the state mopped up ₹5.80 lakh crore through commercial tax,” he further said.

“This is no mean feat. A hard-earned achievement that Tamil Nadu has never seen before... All these achievements were accomplished in a situation surrounded by snakes above, foxes below, a moat if jumped, and a solid wall (obstructing the escape route),” the CM said.

Despite all the hurdles posed his government overcame the obstacles to set a record, he said and added that the credit also went to his Cabinet, officers, and staff, who coordinated with him.

While making announcements regarding the home department, Stalin announced that September 6 would be celebrated as the “Police Day”. “If criminal activities occur here, immediate action is taken and the accused are arrested. We are even ready to rectify our mistakes if there are any. I am replying to those who say law and order is not good with malicious intentions for political gains, this is not Manipur, this is not Kashmir. Here, there are no deaths like the UP Kumbh Mela. This is Tamil Nadu, don’t forget that,” he said.

In response, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said that his party led NDA coalition will form the government in 2026. “Only DMK’s failure 2.0 will load in 2026,” EPS said.

Stalin also announced in the assembly that the word “colony” will be removed from government records and official usage. Colony in local parlance in the hinterlands refers to the residential areas of Dalits. The chief minister said that since the word has become symbolic to caste-based oppression and untouchability, it will be removed from government offices.

With PTI inputs