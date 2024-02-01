 DMK govt will never allow CAA implementation in Tamil Nadu, says Stalin | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / DMK govt will never allow CAA implementation in Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

DMK govt will never allow CAA implementation in Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Feb 01, 2024 07:32 AM IST

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hit back at Stalin saying that the DMK’s opposition to BJP is only lip service

Chief minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which he said is against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Chief minister MK Stalin, who is currently in Spain meeting investors, recalled that the DMK had held protests against the Act in Tamil Nadu when they were in the opposition and AIADMK was in government. (PTI)
Chief minister MK Stalin, who is currently in Spain meeting investors, recalled that the DMK had held protests against the Act in Tamil Nadu when they were in the opposition and AIADMK was in government. (PTI)

“I give an assurance (to the people) that we won’t not let Citizenship (Amendment) Act set foot in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to Union minister of state Santanu Thakur’s remarks that the legislation will be implemented across the country in a week.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He also criticised the AIADMK, then an ally of the BJP, for supporting the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Stalin, who is currently in Spain meeting investors, recalled that the DMK had held protests against the Act in Tamil Nadu when they were in the opposition and AIADMK was in government. DMK had also mobilised 20 million signatures against its implementation and had sent it to the then President of India.

“As soon as we came to office in 2021, we passed a resolution in the assembly demanding the withdrawal of CAA,” Stalin said. “The DMK government will never allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin further accused the BJP of acting against religious harmony in the country, and hit out at the AIADMK’s “drama” to support it. The AIADMK left the BJP alliance last September.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hit back at Stalin saying that the DMK’s opposition to BJP is only lip service. “AIADMK will never allow minorities to be impacted by the CAA,” EPS said on X. “It is DMK who backstabbed minorities.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On