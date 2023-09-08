Ponmudy, DVAC urge HC judge to recuse himself from DA case

DMK minister K Ponmudy and the state anti-graft wing, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), have requested that justice N Anand Venkatesh rescue himself from the suo motu proceedings he has initiated in the high court in the disproportionate assets case.

On the grounds that the justice had made observations already during the admission stage of the case, they wanted the case to be posted to another bench. Recording their submissions, the Justice said he would take a call on it on September 14.

The suo motu proceedings initiated against higher education minister Ponmudi in August against his discharge in a disproportionate assets case is the first in a series of such action taken by justice Venkatesh. Subsequently he also initiated suo motu action against ministers Thangam Thennarasu (finance) and KKSSR Ramachandran (revenue and disaster) and former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS). The justice has issued notices to all the four political leaders besides the DVAC.

With three of their ministers in the dock, the DMK had earlier said that they would take the issue to court.

The Justice said that he believed that a trial court discharging OPS in 2012 set the pattern for the discharge of elected representatives every time the regime changed between the DMK and AIADMK. “It is a shame on the criminal justice delivery system. DVAC has unfortunately become a chameleon and has begun to take its colours depending upon who is in power. Unfortunately, courts have also acted in tandem,” he had said in August. “If you expect the High Court to close its eyes to such systemic failure then we will be failing in our constitutional duty. A party, B party is not our headache. We have to only ensure that the system is not broken down. This case (against OPS) is the starting point.”

The senior counsels representing DVAC and the ministers, Sidharth Luthra and N R Elango had made the submissions.

Divya Chandrababu