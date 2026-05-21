DMRC to start Metro services early on selected lines for Civil Services prelim exam on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said Metro services on select corridors will begin at 6 am on Sunday to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Metro services on these three lines generally start at 7 am on Sundays. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to the DMRC, train services from terminal stations on Line 7 (Pink Line), Line 8 (Magenta Line) and Line 9 (Grey Line) will start an hour earlier than the usual Sunday schedule on May 24.

The Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar while the Magenta Line operates between Krishna Park Extension and Botanical Garden, and between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park. The Grey Line runs between Dhansa Bus Stand and Dwarka, it said.

Metro services on these three lines generally start at 7 am on Sundays. However, in view of the UPSC preliminary examination, services will begin at 6 am with trains running at a frequency of 15 minutes till 7 am. Thereafter, normal Sunday timetable services will resume, the DMRC said.

The Corporation said the arrangement has been made to ensure smooth travel for candidates so they can reach their examination centres on time without inconvenience.

Services on all other Metro lines will continue to operate according to the regular Sunday schedule beginning from 6 am onwards, it added.