DNA test confirms BJP leader’s son fathered child in Puttur rape, cheating case

Police on Sunday said a DNA test has confirmed that Krishna J Rao, son of BJP leader and Puttur city municipal council member P G Jagannivas Rao, is the biological father of a child at the centre of a rape and cheating case. The Karnataka High Court granted Krishna Rao bail on September 3, observing that the relationship "appeared consensual".(Representational Image)

The case involves allegations that Krishna Rao, an engineering student, "sexually assaulted" a former classmate after promising to marry her. The woman gave birth on June 28 this year. Investigators said the DNA confirmation will serve as crucial evidence when the case goes to trial.

Rao was arrested on July 5 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to repeated rape and sexual intercourse obtained under false promise of marriage. His father was also arrested for allegedly helping him evade the police.

The Karnataka High Court granted Krishna Rao bail on September 3, observing that the relationship "appeared consensual", while noting that the charges would be fully tested at trial.

Police said they have since completed their investigation and filed a chargesheet. Officials added that the DNA report significantly strengthens the prosecution’s case.

According to the complaint, Rao and the woman had known each other since school. She alleged that he established physical relations with her in late 2024 after assuring her of marriage. When she became pregnant, his family initially consented to the marriage but later refused, prompting her family to approach the police.