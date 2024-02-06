DNPA Conclave 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India's ‘spectacular’ digital transformation

India has gone through “spectacular” transformation in the digital and technology sectors in the past 10 years, minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 in New Delhi on Tuesday. DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaks at the conclave.

“We have gone from being a predominantly back office nation to an innovation economy that spans entire ecosystems whether they are current or emerging. Indian flag, Indian start-up and innovation is everywhere front and centre,” he asserted.

India has become a partner in future technology which Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi “intends to protect, nurture and continue to catalyse”, he said at the DNPA conclave being held in association with Network 18 Group.

DNPA is a top industry body of the digital arms of India's top 18 new publishers from the print and electronic media. It includes Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayalam Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India, NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, India TV, and Network 18.

“Indian tech and innovation system is a rocket which is in orbit and it is now an unstoppable force in the world,” the minister said.

Asked why Indians are doing so well in the sector, the minister shared, “When I became a minister, I led a delegation of 30 start-ups to the UK. When I landed there, the High Commission in the UK told me that ministers wanted to meet me. I drove to the hotel and realised that ministers wanted to meet the start-up heads and not me.”

"At that time, Boris Johnson who was then the UK PM, held my hand and asked what is Modi feeding these youngsters in India that they have so much talent," he said.

“The government has just enabled talent,” the minister recalled his response.

Reflecting on the change in India, he said, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The next wave of start-ups is going to be deeper and much more tectonic than what you are seeing right now.”

The conference will be followed by DNPA Digital Impact Awards to recognise and honour India's digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens.