 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024: Spotlight on digital transformation in media
News / India News / DNPA Conclave and awards 2024: Spotlight on digital transformation in media

DNPA Conclave and awards 2024: Spotlight on digital transformation in media

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 06:56 PM IST

DNPA Conclave and awards 2024: DNPA is a top industry body of the digital arms of India's top 18 new publishers from the print and electronic media.

The future of digital media in a time of AI-led transformation will be discussed as dignitaries, policymakers, and stakeholders assemble at the Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) Conclave and Awards 2024 at Shangri La, New Delhi, on February 6.

Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, minister of state for electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will deliver addresses at the conclave which is being organised by DNPA in association with Network 18 Group.

DNPA is a top industry body of the digital arms of India's top 18 new publishers from the print and electronic media. It includes Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayalam Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India, NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, India TV, and Network 18.

HT Media's CEO Puneet Jain will be a key speaker at the event that aims to discuss future strategies and models that power an equitable, inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Other key participants in sessions include Sandeep Bikhchandani of Info Edge & Naukri.Com; Abhay Bhutada, MD of Poonawalla Fin Corp, along with officials from Google, Meta , Microsoft and Tata Group.

The conference will be followed by DNPA Digital Impact Awards to recognise and honour India's digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
