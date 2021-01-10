'Do I need to download Co-WIN app if I am a healthcare worker?' FAQs answered

From January 16, vaccination of all healthcare workers will begin across the country. This will be the world's biggest vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered.

Why has the government chosen you?

The government has chosen healthcare workers first because they are at high risk of contracting the infection. Also, the government wants healthcare workers to continue with their essential services. The vaccination of frontline workers will help in reducing the societal and economic impact by reducing Covid-19 mortalities.

What about your family?

If your family members are not frontline workers, then they do not belong to priority groups. If you have family members who are at a higher risk because of age or other ailments, then they will be vaccinated in due process.

What are the side effects of Covid-19 vaccine?

The vaccine may have minor side effects like fever, pain etc at the injection site. These effects can happen in any vaccine, the health ministry has said.

Is vaccination mandatory?

No, the ministry has clarified that getting vaccinated is voluntary but it has urged people who are eligible for the first phase of vaccine to not opt out.

Shall I take the vaccine if I already have been infected by Covid-19?

Yes, according to the health ministry, it is advisable to receive a complete schedule of Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of a past history of Covid-19 infection.

Shall I take the vaccine if I am presently infected with Covid-19?

No, as persons with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at the vaccination site. Infected individuals should inform their authorities and defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Do I need Co-WIN app?

No. healthcare workers don't need to register themselves as their details are already being registered by departments concerned. Also, the app is not yet available for download, tho

Do I need to carry an identity card at vaccination booth?

Yes. Verification will be done at vaccination booth.