‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:59 IST

Fault lines in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress widened further Saturday with Chief Minister Kamal Nath saying the party’s general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia was free to take to the streets to force the government to keep its promise of waiving off farmers loan in the state.

“Let him do it,” was Kamal Nath’s cryptic comment in New Delhi when asked about Scindia’s statement of taking to streets over not fulfilling the state government’s promise of waiving off farmers’ loans.

On Friday, Scindia had said it was impossible for the Congress party to not fulfill the promises.

Also Watch | ‘If it isn’t fulfilled..:’ Jyotiraditya Scindia on farm loan waiver promise

“It is impossible that Congress party makes a promise and does not fulfill it. If Congress has promised something then it is very important to fulfill it...nahi to sadak par utarna padega [otherwise we’ll take to the streets]” Scindia had said.

Hours before Scindia’s statement, Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh said his party could not waive the farmer loans due to a “difficult situation” which caused the delay.

Scindia had also vowed to fight for guest teachers if promises made to them in the Congress manifesto were not fulfilled by the Kamal Nath government.

Kamal Nath who is in Delhi for the past couple of days had responded to Scindia on Friday with a reminder that “Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which has not been completed yet.”

Differences between Scindia and Nath have continued to dog the Congress ever since the party formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018.

Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh to BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections last year.